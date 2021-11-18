Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $68.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $68,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

