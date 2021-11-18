Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.42% of Premier worth $60,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.