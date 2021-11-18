Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,321 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,321 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Morningstar worth $67,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $323.97.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.34, for a total value of $2,829,086.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,723,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,048,271.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,648 shares of company stock valued at $56,993,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

