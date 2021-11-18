Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 3,625,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,933 shares of company stock worth $23,073,888 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

