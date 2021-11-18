WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.68 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.92 billion.
Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.32. 3,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,390. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.