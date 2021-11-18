WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.68 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.92 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.32. 3,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,390. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.56.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

