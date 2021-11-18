West Oak Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,829 shares of company stock worth $2,097,896. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.