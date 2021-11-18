Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
