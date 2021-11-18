Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

