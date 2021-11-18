Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 88,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.