Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 47,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,266. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

