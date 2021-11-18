Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE PAI opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

