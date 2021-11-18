Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 6,319 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.15%.
Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
