Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 6,319 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

