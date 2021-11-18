Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 66,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

