Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 66,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

