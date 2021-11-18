William Blair Comments on Vivid Seats Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vivid Seats in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SEAT opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

