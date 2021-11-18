Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Shares of WLMS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 500,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,911. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $95.89 million, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,361.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

