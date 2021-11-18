WinCash Price Tops $0.0603 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, WinCash has traded up 71.8% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $90,368.94 and $49.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.