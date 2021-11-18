WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period.

AGZD opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

