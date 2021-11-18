Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Woodward also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of WWD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 327,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

