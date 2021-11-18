Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Hits $136.61 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $81.46 or 0.00137105 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $136.61 million and $11.83 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

