Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 745 ($9.73). 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Wynnstay Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 700.21.
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
