Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 745 ($9.73). 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Wynnstay Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 700.21.

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

