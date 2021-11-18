Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the October 14th total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 13,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

