Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

