Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the October 14th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

