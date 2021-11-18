XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $97.00.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.88.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

