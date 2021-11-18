Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $31,000 in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

