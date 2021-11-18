Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Yellow Pages in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Shares of YLWDF opened at $11.24 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.