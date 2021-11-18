Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YSAC opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

