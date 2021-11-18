Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 455,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,010. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Youdao by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.