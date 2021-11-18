Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS.
Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 455,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,010. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Youdao by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
