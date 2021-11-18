Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($0.05). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($16.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($45.70) EPS.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

