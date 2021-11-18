Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 1,276,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,514. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

