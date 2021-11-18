Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

