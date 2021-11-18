Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

TNK opened at $12.37 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $417.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.