Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

