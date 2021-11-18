Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.62. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

