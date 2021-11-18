Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the highest is ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($7.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 24,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

