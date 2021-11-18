Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

SNBR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. 4,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,991. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.71.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

