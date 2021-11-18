Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,593. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 5,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

