Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $342.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.78 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 977.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.71. 35,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,954. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

