Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Inseego by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,862. The company has a market cap of $771.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

