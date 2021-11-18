Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce sales of $595.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.50 million and the lowest is $585.30 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,224 shares of company stock valued at $113,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

