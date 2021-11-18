Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report $474.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.23 million to $524.83 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 304.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.