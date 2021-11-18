Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

