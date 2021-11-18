Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.18. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

