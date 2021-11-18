Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 33,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

