Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

BMTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,472. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

