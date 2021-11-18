Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

CHMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

