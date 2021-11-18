Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,402,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,568,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 78,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

