Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FTI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 108,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
