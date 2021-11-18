Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Hold

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

