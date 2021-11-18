Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Sell

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “
GCI stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. Gannett has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56.
In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,598,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 313,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 90.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
