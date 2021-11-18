Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Sell

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. Gannett has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,598,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 313,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 90.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.