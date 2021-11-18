Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

